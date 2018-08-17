Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in a report issued on Thursday.

AJG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.64.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

AJG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,949. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $73.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. purchased 9,090 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.11 per share, for a total transaction of $600,939.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,754.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 56.9% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 328,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 119,279 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1,660.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 121,780 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 301,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 258,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 67,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 76.2% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 93,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.