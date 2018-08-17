Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Position Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 56.9% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 328,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 119,279 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1,660.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 121,780 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 301,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 258,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 67,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 76.2% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 93,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,581 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $73.11.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. purchased 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.11 per share, for a total transaction of $600,939.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,754.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

