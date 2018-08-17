Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.39 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,737 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Steel Dynamics worth $13,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2,523.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 6,707.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $180,648.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,003,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,471,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Theresa E. Wagler sold 17,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $856,016.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,496,146.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,298 shares of company stock worth $1,266,868 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

