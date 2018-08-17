Arizona State Retirement System Has $12.84 Million Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $295.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.31 and a fifty-two week high of $312.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.97, for a total value of $358,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,165,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock worth $2,751,193 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

