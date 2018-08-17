Arizona State Retirement System Buys 23,217 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,106 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,217 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Concho Resources worth $12,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CXO. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CXO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Concho Resources from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $196.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Concho Resources from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $217.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.61.

Shares of CXO opened at $133.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Concho Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $106.73 and a 52 week high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 34.13%. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. equities analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark B. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.39 per share, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,818.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.