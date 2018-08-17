Arista Networks Inc (ANET) SVP Sells $2,956,030.00 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $2,956,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,806.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $2,963,070.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.66, for a total value of $2,999,260.00.

NYSE ANET opened at $267.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.17. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $169.61 and a fifty-two week high of $311.67.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.43. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $519.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Arista Networks to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $282.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.59.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

