Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp (LIT) Director Purchases C$15,600.00 in Stock

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp (CVE:LIT) Director Joe Nicola Grosso acquired 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,600.00.

Shares of LIT remained flat at $C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,017. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.60.

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. The company holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Arizaro lithium brine project located on the Arizaro Salar in the Province of Salta, Argentina.

