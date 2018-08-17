Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACRE. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

ACRE stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $398.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 8.85%. analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.