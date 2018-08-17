Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland comprises 1.5% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9,164.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,020,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,641 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 20.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,322,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,985,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,820,000 after purchasing an additional 683,457 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at $28,649,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 222.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,216,000 after purchasing an additional 607,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.16. 34,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $60,856.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $99,184.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,843 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

