Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PETX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Aratana Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aratana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.78. Aratana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. analysts anticipate that Aratana Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Steven St sold 11,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $49,851.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernst Heinen sold 10,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $53,415.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,406 shares in the company, valued at $810,640.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,187 shares of company stock worth $186,472. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,969,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,348,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 345,204 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 44.7% during the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,617,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 36.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,376,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 365,750 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 117.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 726,903 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

