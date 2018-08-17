Aquantia Corp (AQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.74 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aquantia Corp (NYSE:AQ) will announce sales of $32.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aquantia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.60 million to $32.87 million. Aquantia reported sales of $26.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquantia will report full year sales of $127.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $128.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $154.38 million per share, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $158.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aquantia.

Get Aquantia alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQ. Northland Securities began coverage on Aquantia in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aquantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aquantia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Shares of AQ opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $427.91 million and a PE ratio of -25.67. Aquantia has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Aquantia Company Profile

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. Its products include corporate and cloud data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquantia (AQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.