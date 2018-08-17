APR Coin Market Cap Hits $581,418.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $581,418.00 and $3,094.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APR Coin has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001450 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000123 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 3,526,796 coins. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

