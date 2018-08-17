Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) PT Raised to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.50.

NYSE:AIT opened at $76.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.74 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $270,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,614.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $53,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,995,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,578,000 after acquiring an additional 297,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 214.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,233,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,911,000 after acquiring an additional 841,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,784,000 after acquiring an additional 302,972 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 34.6% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,678,000 after acquiring an additional 189,474 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center-Based Distribution and Fluid Power Businesses.

