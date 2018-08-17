Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Applied DNA Sciences earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.6966605494132 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 44,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,748. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 232.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APDN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc provides biotechnology based security solutions for supply chain security, brand protection, and law enforcement applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

