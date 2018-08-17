Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Maxim Group

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Maxim Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 160.87% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Market close, APDN reported F3Q18 (June) revenue and GAAP EPS well below our estimates, largely due to delayed revenue recognition of a cotton contract. The decrease in product revenue was partially offset by a large increase in service revenues, mainly attributable to increased feasibility contracts for cannabis, synthetic fibers, and pharmaceuticals. We are reducing our price target to $3, from $5, and lowering our revenue and GAAP EPS estimates, but maintaining our confidence as the company’s focus shifts towards pharmaceutical and cannabis customers.””

Separately, ValuEngine raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of APDN stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 150.52% and a negative net margin of 232.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 578,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Applied DNA Sciences comprises about 1.1% of CVI Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 1.92% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc provides biotechnology based security solutions for supply chain security, brand protection, and law enforcement applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

