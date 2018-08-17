Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (AIF) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIF opened at $15.69 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $16.39.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income with a secondary objective of preservation of capital. The Fund invests approximately 80% of its assets in credit instruments, such as senior loans, subordinated loans, high yield corporate bonds, notes, bills, debentures, distressed securities, mezzanine securities, structured products, bank loans, corporate loans, convertible and preferred securities, government and municipal obligations, mortgage-backed securities, repurchase agreements and other fixed-income instruments, and investments.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.