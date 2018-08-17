Apollo Global Management LLC Class A Target of Unusually High Options Trading (APO)

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,994 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,075% compared to the average volume of 595 call options.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $33.63 on Friday. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Apollo Global Management LLC Class A alerts:

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). Apollo Global Management LLC Class A had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $449.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC Class A will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on APO. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $410,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $39,358.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A during the fourth quarter worth $1,613,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 190.3% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 723,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 474,161 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 27,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A during the first quarter worth $913,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management LLC Class A

Apollo Global Management LLC is a global alternative investment manager, which provides private equity, credit-oriented capital markets, and real estate. The company raises, invests and manages funds on pension and endowment funds as well as other institutional and individual investors. It operates through three business segments: Private Equity, Credit, and Real Estate.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management LLC Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management LLC Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.