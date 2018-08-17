Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apollo Endosurgery earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.982260544023 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APEN. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities cut Apollo Endosurgery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

NASDAQ:APEN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,896. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.10). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Newton purchased 72,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $399,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Crawford purchased 363,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 440,772 shares of company stock worth $2,424,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the treatment of obesity. The company offers endo-bariatric products, such as Orbera intragastric balloon system and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System, which are non-surgical alternatives for the treatment of overweight and obese adults; and OverStitch endoscopic suturing system that enables endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full-thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through flexible endoscope.

