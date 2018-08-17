Aphria (APH) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Aphria Inc (TSE:APH)’s share price rose 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.44 and last traded at C$9.88. Approximately 7,198,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,439,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.72.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Aphria from C$25.50 to C$24.50 and set a “c$11.25” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.

About Aphria (TSE:APH)

Aphria Inc produces, supplies, and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It also provides support services in the form of medical consultations, group therapies, and rehabilitation to veteran and first responders.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.