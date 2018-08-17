Aperio Group LLC Invests $3.56 Million in Fortis Inc (FTS) Stock

Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 111,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 20.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,308,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,347,000 after buying an additional 1,550,471 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 37.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,581,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,868,000 after buying an additional 1,788,159 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 6.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,964,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,437,000 after buying an additional 299,976 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 9.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,583,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,561,000 after buying an additional 410,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 14.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,829,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,768,000 after buying an additional 225,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

FTS stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.17. Fortis Inc has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

