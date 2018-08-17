Aperio Group LLC Decreases Holdings in LKQ Co. (LKQ)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 14,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. AMG Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Wellington Shields upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Barrington Research set a $45.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Shares of LKQ opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.57.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 14.41%. LKQ’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Justin L. Jude bought 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $74,282.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,030.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Guhan Subramanian bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $48,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at $939,607.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,780 shares of company stock worth $221,747. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

