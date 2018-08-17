Animation Vision Cash Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges (AVH)

Animation Vision Cash (CURRENCY:AVH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Animation Vision Cash has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Animation Vision Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinTiger. Animation Vision Cash has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $145,102.00 worth of Animation Vision Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Animation Vision Cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015369 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00293295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00157904 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012356 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00035102 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Animation Vision Cash Profile

Animation Vision Cash launched on January 20th, 2018. Animation Vision Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Animation Vision Cash is www.av.cash . Animation Vision Cash’s official Twitter account is @AvHcommunity

Buying and Selling Animation Vision Cash

Animation Vision Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animation Vision Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Animation Vision Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Animation Vision Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Animation Vision Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Animation Vision Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.