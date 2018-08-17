Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,842 Shares of Farmer Bros Co (FARM)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Farmer Bros worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Farmer Bros by 171.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in Farmer Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Farmer Bros by 27.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FARM. BidaskClub downgraded Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Farmer Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Keown sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $691,123.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Carol Farmer Waite sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $128,002.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,871 shares of company stock worth $2,196,189 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

FARM opened at $29.00 on Friday. Farmer Bros Co has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $35.05. The company has a market cap of $478.22 million, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.37.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee.

