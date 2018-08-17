Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Signature Bank (SBNY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 22,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 11.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 314,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 234.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $117.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $161.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.