Analyzing OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OVCHY) and Opus Bank (OPB)

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (NASDAQ: OPB) and Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Opus Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and Opus Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR $13.33 billion 2.57 $4.15 billion N/A N/A Opus Bank $308.32 million 3.17 $46.89 million $1.49 19.16

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Opus Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and Opus Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Opus Bank 0 3 0 0 2.00

Opus Bank has a consensus target price of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.71%. Given Opus Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Opus Bank is more favorable than OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opus Bank has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Opus Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Opus Bank pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Opus Bank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and Opus Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 31.48% 10.39% 0.97% Opus Bank 16.83% 5.96% 0.81%

Summary

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR beats Opus Bank on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides a range of products and services to individuals, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, bancassurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high net worth individuals. Its Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, trade financing, and deposit accounts; fee-based services, such as cash management and custodian services; and investment banking services, including financing solutions, syndicated loans and advisory services, corporate finance services for initial public offerings, secondary fund-raising, and takeovers and mergers, as well as customized and structured equity-linked financing services. It serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as provision of structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its OCBC Wing Hang segment offers commercial banking, consumer financing, share brokerage, and insurance services. The company's Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. Its Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. As of May 7, 2018, the company operated a network of 590 branches and representative offices in 18 countries and regions. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, and single-family residential and consumer loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. In addition, it offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement. Further, the company provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; financial and advisory services; and treasury, cash management, and depository solutions. As of March 5, 2018, it operated 50 banking offices, including 31 in California, 16 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

