Analyzing Cerus (CERS) and FRESENIUS SE &/S (FSNUY)

Cerus (OTCMKTS: FSNUY) and FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.3% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of FRESENIUS SE &/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Cerus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cerus has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRESENIUS SE &/S has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FRESENIUS SE &/S pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cerus does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cerus and FRESENIUS SE &/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 1 3 0 2.75 FRESENIUS SE &/S 1 0 0 0 1.00

Cerus presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.77%. Given Cerus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cerus is more favorable than FRESENIUS SE &/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cerus and FRESENIUS SE &/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $51.33 million 18.01 -$60.58 million ($0.56) -12.34 FRESENIUS SE &/S $38.28 billion 1.07 $2.05 billion N/A N/A

FRESENIUS SE &/S has higher revenue and earnings than Cerus.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and FRESENIUS SE &/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -76.37% -82.60% -42.37% FRESENIUS SE &/S 5.37% 8.76% 3.52%

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The company's INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment offers dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis- related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in the therapy and care of chronically and critically ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and drugs for the treatment of oncological and other critical diseases; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; infusion and nutrition pumps, as well as consumables; and products used in the collection and processing of blood components, as well as in transfusion medicine. The Fresenius Helios segment operates 111 hospitals with approximately 35,000 beds, such as 88 acute care hospitals and 23 post-acute care clinics; 4 post-acute care centers; 17 prevention centers; and 12 nursing homes. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment offers project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

