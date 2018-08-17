Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sanchez Energy (SN)

Sanchez Energy (NYSE: SN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2018 – Sanchez Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/13/2018 – Sanchez Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Sanchez Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Sanchez Energy was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Sanchez Energy was given a new $4.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Sanchez Energy had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp..

7/16/2018 – Sanchez Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/10/2018 – Sanchez Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/2/2018 – Sanchez Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE SN opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Sanchez Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $259.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.49 million. Sanchez Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. equities analysts expect that Sanchez Energy Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kirsten A. Hink sold 8,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $37,423.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Howard J. Sr Thill, Sr. sold 66,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $260,303.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 370,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,419 shares of company stock valued at $457,294. Company insiders own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Sanchez Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanchez Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanchez Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Sanchez Energy by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 45,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanchez Energy by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

