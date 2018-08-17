Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for L3 Technologies (LLL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of L3 Technologies (NYSE: LLL) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2018 – L3 Technologies is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2018 – L3 Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/30/2018 – L3 Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $237.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “L3 Technologies ended second quarter on an impressive note, with both its top and bottom line having comfortably surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimates. Notably, the company enjoys a leading position in defense electronics, communications and ISR markets. Apart from generating substantial organic revenue growth, thanks to its varied product range, L3 Technologies also gains from inorganic growth. It also follows a disciplined divestment strategy to efficiently focus on its core operations. L3 Technologies’ strong balance sheet provides financial flexibility in matters of incremental dividends and ongoing share repurchases. Moreover, the company continues to witness strong growth in commercial aviation market. These factors have allowed the company to outperform its industry in past 3 months. However, high interest rate leads the company to bear high interest expenses which in turn may put weigh on its bottom line.”

7/30/2018 – L3 Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – L3 Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $218.00 to $238.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – L3 Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $222.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2018 – L3 Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2018 – L3 Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $229.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “L3 Technologies enjoys a leading position in defense electronics, communications and ISR markets. Apart from generating substantial organic revenue growth, thanks to its varied product range, L3 Technologies also gains from inorganic growth. It also follows a disciplined divestment strategy to efficiently focus on its core operations. L3 Technologies’ strong balance sheet provides financial flexibility in matters of incremental dividends, ongoing share repurchases and earnings accretive acquisitions. The company continues to witness strong growth in commercial aviation market. The mature markets of North America and Europe continue to recapitalize their fleet, while the rest of the world, comprising Asia and the Middle East, registered robust growth. However, high interest rate leads the company to bear high interest expenses which in turn may put weigh on its bottom line. Further, it also underperformed the industry in the last one year.”

7/15/2018 – L3 Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “L3 Technologies enjoys a leading position in defense electronics, communications and ISR markets. Apart from generating substantial organic revenue growth, thanks to its varied product range, L3 Technologies also gains from inorganic growth. It also follows a disciplined divestment strategy to efficiently focus on its core operations. L3 Technologies’ strong balance sheet provides financial flexibility in matters of incremental dividends, ongoing share repurchases and earnings accretive acquisitions. However, high interest rate leads the company to bear high interest expenses which in turn may put weigh on its bottom line. he company faces interest rate risk owing to variable rate debt and to new debt financing needed to fund capital requirements, including innovation of new products, acquisition as well as expansion of operations. Further, it underperformed its industry in the last one year.”

7/12/2018 – L3 Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/11/2018 – L3 Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2018 – L3 Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2018 – L3 Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE LLL traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $210.38. 273,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,106. L3 Technologies Inc has a one year low of $177.50 and a one year high of $218.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLL. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in L3 Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 12,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in L3 Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in L3 Technologies by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in L3 Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

