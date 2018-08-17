Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ag Growth International (AFN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ag Growth International (TSE: AFN):

8/13/2018 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$80.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE AFN traded up C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$59.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,436. Ag Growth International Inc has a 12 month low of C$47.08 and a 12 month high of C$60.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

In related news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total value of C$115,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $957,260.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

