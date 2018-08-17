Analysts Set Expectations for Trevali Mining Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (TV)

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.78.

Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.74 on Thursday. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.59 and a twelve month high of C$1.75.

In other news, insider Edward Stephen Stakiw sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total transaction of C$38,480.00. Also, Director Russell David Ball acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$53,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $84,562.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Peru and Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Santander property covering an area of 4,455 hectares located on the west-central, Peru; and the Caribou property located in the province of New Brunswick, Canada.

