Analysts Set EVRAZ plc (EVR) PT at $455.00

Shares of EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 455 ($5.80).

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVR. VTB Bank lowered EVRAZ to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised EVRAZ to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 510 ($6.51) in a report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered EVRAZ to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Friday, April 27th.

Shares of EVRAZ stock traded up GBX 5.30 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 466.60 ($5.95). The company had a trading volume of 2,295,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,000. EVRAZ has a one year low of GBX 169.80 ($2.17) and a one year high of GBX 462.60 ($5.90).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from EVRAZ’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

