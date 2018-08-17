Analysts Set Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Price Target at $68.75

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Energizer to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

In related news, VP Emily K. Boss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory T. Kinder sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,609 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Energizer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 359.49%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

