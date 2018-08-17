Analysts Set 8Point3 Energy Partners LP (CAFD) Target Price at $13.29

Shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:CAFD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.29.
CAFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About 8Point3 Energy Partners
8point3 Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates solar energy generation projects in the United States. It owns interests in 10 utility-scale solar energy projects; and 4 commercial and industrial solar energy projects, as well as a portfolio of residential DG solar assets.
Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for 8Point3 Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8Point3 Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.