Analysts Set $20.00 Price Target for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. First Financial Northwest’s rating score has declined by 50% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Financial Northwest an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note on Friday, July 27th. FIG Partners downgraded First Financial Northwest from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of FFNW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 21,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.14. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million. sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CFO Richard P. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $59,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,256.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann E. Lee sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $110,438.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,974.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,579 shares of company stock worth $1,453,844. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 68.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 879,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,160,000 after buying an additional 357,775 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 7.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after buying an additional 51,033 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 298,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

