Analysts Offer Predictions for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q3 2018 Earnings (WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Hoglund now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ FY2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.13 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 83.46% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $101,600,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 273,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 153,710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 121,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.49%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 196 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.