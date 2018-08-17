Analysts Issue Forecasts for Devon Energy Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Kistler expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stephens set a $47.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $772,646.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,936.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,051.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Devon Energy by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

