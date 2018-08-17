Analysts Expect TerraForm Power Inc (TERP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.03 Million

Brokerages expect TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ:TERP) to report $251.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TerraForm Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $287.05 million and the lowest is $215.00 million. TerraForm Power reported sales of $153.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TerraForm Power will report full year sales of $766.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $728.00 million to $804.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $937.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $852.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TerraForm Power.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $179.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. TerraForm Power had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded TerraForm Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded TerraForm Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TerraForm Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TerraForm Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In bought 60,975,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $649,999,991.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of TerraForm Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TerraForm Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TerraForm Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 314.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TerraForm Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TERP opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.90. TerraForm Power has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. TerraForm Power’s payout ratio is -62.81%.

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

