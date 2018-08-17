Analysts Expect Pulmatrix Inc (PULM) to Announce ($0.19) EPS

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $4.83 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pulmatrix an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pulmatrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pulmatrix stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,087,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.70% of Pulmatrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PULM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.33. 4,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,420. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.72.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. sell-side analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmatrix (PULM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.