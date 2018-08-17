Analysts Expect Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $610.28 Million

Analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post sales of $610.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $603.00 million to $616.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $607.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.59 billion per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.25 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nasdaq from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.98 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Nasdaq from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 2,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total value of $192,693.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $140,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $94,842,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 82.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,746,000 after acquiring an additional 744,666 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2,082.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 323,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,484,000 after acquiring an additional 308,249 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 98.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 612,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,888,000 after acquiring an additional 304,083 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,248.8% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 267,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 247,758 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.86. 17,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $96.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

