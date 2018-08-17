Analysts Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) to Announce $1.09 EPS

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.06. EnPro Industries reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.37). EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $393.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NPO. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 243.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 618,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 438,735 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 882,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,710,000 after purchasing an additional 421,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 30.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,811,000 after purchasing an additional 248,556 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $19,230,000. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $16,648,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $94.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply