Analysts Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) to Announce $1.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.06. EnPro Industries reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.37). EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $393.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NPO. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 243.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 618,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 438,735 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 882,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,710,000 after purchasing an additional 421,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 30.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,811,000 after purchasing an additional 248,556 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $19,230,000. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $16,648,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $94.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

