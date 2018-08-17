Analysts Anticipate Visteon Corp (VC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $742.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) to announce $742.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $759.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $734.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $765.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.10). Visteon had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VC shares. Guggenheim set a $140.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, July 27th. Longbow Research set a $145.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

In related news, Director Harry James Wilson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.71 per share, with a total value of $291,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 5,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $634,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,801 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,184.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 64,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Visteon by 302.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 180,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,380,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 773,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,020,000 after buying an additional 88,745 shares during the period.

VC stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.60. The stock had a trading volume of 291,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Visteon has a 52 week low of $105.91 and a 52 week high of $140.64.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

