Analysts Anticipate Square, Inc. (SQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $860.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to report $860.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $825.60 million and the highest is $869.30 million. Square posted sales of $585.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.26 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.99 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura boosted their target price on Square from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Square to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Square from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Square to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.04.

Shares of Square stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of -723.00 and a beta of 4.13. Square has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $28,504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 472,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,647,190.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $889,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,237,190 shares of company stock worth $81,692,756 over the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Square by 13.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Northstar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Square by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC now owns 76,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management raised its position in Square by 7.2% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Square by 54.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

