Analysts Anticipate Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) to post earnings per share of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.74. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $6.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGX. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, May 25th. William Blair upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. MED lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

DGX traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.87. 51,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,634. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $90.10 and a 52-week high of $116.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

In related news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 168,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $18,028,430.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 359,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,472,813. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 40,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,516,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,589 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,064 shares of company stock valued at $36,688,570. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8,866.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 64.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

