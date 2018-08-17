Analysts Anticipate Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Michaels Companies posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full year sales of $5.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MIK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK opened at $20.10 on Friday. Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,386,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,797,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

