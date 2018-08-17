Analysts Anticipate Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc (BHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc (NYSE:BHR) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotel & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.31. Braemar Hotel & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotel & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotel & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotel & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotel & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Braemar Hotel & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $121.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.22 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Braemar Hotel & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on Braemar Hotel & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th.

Shares of NYSE:BHR traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. 1,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,935. Braemar Hotel & Resorts has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotel & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotel & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotel & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotel & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotel & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotel & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.