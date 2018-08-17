Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Kistler now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s FY2019 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on Anadarko Petroleum to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

NYSE APC opened at $62.31 on Thursday. Anadarko Petroleum has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

