Anadarko Petroleum (APC) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Citigroup

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $88.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.15.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Shares of APC opened at $62.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. Anadarko Petroleum has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 33,039 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 40,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 44,804 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.