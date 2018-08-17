Anadarko Petroleum (APC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE: APC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/15/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating.

8/13/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $76.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum was given a new $88.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $93.00 to $91.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “In a year's time, shares of Anadarko Petroleum have outperformed the rally of its industry. Anadarko Petroleum’s premium shale properties, which include the Delaware and Denver-Julesburg basins, and the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico, are expected to be the primary production drivers. Its international assets are also contributing toward the increase in its total production. To focus on high-return assets and achieve capital efficiency, Anadarko Petroleum has been systematically selling its non-core properties. However, Anadarko has a few deep-water assets, which run the risks of adverse weather conditions. In addition, the modifications in laws and regulations, rising expenses and competition from major integrated oil companies pose risks to the stock.”

7/25/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

7/23/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum was given a new $84.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum was given a new $84.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

APC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,882,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,454. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is -51.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,439,494 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,108,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,949,562 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,754,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,941,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,173 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 63.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,176,573 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $433,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 29.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,987,333 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $438,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

