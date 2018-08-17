Amtech Systems (ASYS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amtech Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.3471953396608 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASYS. Roth Capital cut Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Cowen set a $11.00 target price on Amtech Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of ASYS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 173,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,352. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.17.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.28. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Amtech Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Amtech Systems news, insider Fokko Pentinga sold 16,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $166,953.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Whang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $50,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing segments. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services.

