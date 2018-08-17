Ampliphi Biosciences Corp Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share (APHB)

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Ampliphi Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.69).

Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Ampliphi Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 2,050.00%.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on Ampliphi Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:APHB opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Ampliphi Biosciences has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ampliphi Biosciences stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 831,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 5.05% of Ampliphi Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Ampliphi Biosciences

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa infections.

